Iran claims it shot down US drone amid Israel conflict

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has claimed that it shot down a United States MQ-9 drone and fired at a fighter jet. The IRGC said it reserves the right to retaliate against any ceasefire violations by the US. On the other hand, the US Central Command confirmed "self-defense" strikes in southern Iran targeting Iranian missile sites and boats laying mines.

Political statement Mojtaba Khamenei says US losing influence in region Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has said regional countries will no longer act as shields for US bases. He claimed the US is losing influence in the region. "The hands of time will not turn backwards, and the nations and lands of the region will no longer serve as shields for American bases," he said in a statement marking Eid al-Adha.

Ongoing talks Negotiations between US and Iran continue The tensions come as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said negotiations between the two countries will take "a few days." President Donald Trump said talks were "proceeding nicely," but warned of more attacks if unsuccessful. Washington has cited Iran's nuclear program as a major reason for its conflict with Israel, alleging Tehran wants to develop nuclear weapons, a claim Iran denies.

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