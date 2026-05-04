Iran says it is reviewing US response to 14-point plan

Iran is currently reviewing the United States 's response to its 14-point peace proposal, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei said. The response, sent through Pakistan, aims at a complete end to hostilities and not just an extension of the ceasefire. It includes demands for lifting US sanctions, ending the naval blockade, withdrawing forces from the region, and stopping military actions by Israel in Lebanon.

Diplomatic tensions Trump skeptical about proposal US President Donald Trump expressed skepticism over the proposal but is reviewing it. He warned that military strikes could resume if Tehran "misbehaves." Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held talks with Badr al Busaidi, Oman's foreign minister, who was also involved in earlier negotiations between the two countries.

Proposal details Proposal gives 30-day timeline to resolve issues with US Baqaei clarified that Iran's proposal does not address nuclear issues and dismissed claims about mine-clearing in the Strait of Hormuz. He said these claims are "fabricated and concocted by certain media outlets." The proposal gives a 30-day timeline to resolve issues with the US and seeks a permanent resolution within this period.

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Strait control Iran will not back down from position on Hormuz Iran Deputy parliament speaker Ali Nikzad reiterated the country's position on the Strait of Hormuz, saying it "will not back down from our position on the Strait of Hormuz, and it will not return to its prewar conditions." He added that ships not linked to the US or Israel would be allowed passage after paying a toll. The US has maintained a naval blockade of Iranian ports since April 13, cutting off crucial oil revenues for Tehran.

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