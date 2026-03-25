Iran says 'non-hostile' ships can pass safely through Hormuz 

Iran has announced that "non-hostile" vessels can now transit the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil and gas supplies. The announcement comes amid a major disruption in maritime traffic due to the ongoing United States-Israel conflict with Iran. The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a note to the United Nations Security Council and International Maritime Organization (IMO) detailing this decision.

Transit conditions Conditions for passage The Iranian note stated that "non-hostile vessels, including those belonging to or associated with other States," can pass through the strait "provided that they neither participate in nor support acts of aggression against Iran and fully comply with the declared safety and security regulations." The passage is only allowed in coordination with competent Iranian authorities. The note further clarified that assets belonging to the US or Israel don't qualify for this passage.

Traffic decline Maritime traffic through strait declines Before the conflict started on February 28, an average of 120 vessels transited the strait daily. However, only five vessels were tracked passing through on Monday, according to maritime intelligence firm Windward. The collapse of commerce in the strait has triggered an increase in global energy costs, with some analysts forecasting that oil may reach $150 or even $200 per barrel if the waterway stays effectively closed.

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