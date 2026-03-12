Iran sets 3 conditions for ending war with US, Israel

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has outlined three key conditions for ending the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel . He said any resolution must recognize Iran's rights, ensure payment of reparations, and provide firm international guarantees against future aggression. In a post on social media platform X on Wednesday, Pezeshkian emphasized that these conditions are essential to resolve the war "ignited by the Zionist regime & US."

Diplomatic efforts Pezeshkian spoke to Russia, Pakistan leaders Pezeshkian also revealed that he had spoken with leaders of Russia and Pakistan, reaffirming Iran's commitment to peace in the region. The conversations are part of Tehran's wider diplomatic efforts as the conflict intensifies and regional tensions continue to rise. The conflict started on February 28, when the US and Israel launched joint military operations targeting Iranian sites and also killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other top officials.

Escalating violence Conflict escalates rapidly In response to the attacks, Iran has launched drone and missile strikes on Israeli territory and regional locations in Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states with US military assets. The conflict has already claimed over 1,200 lives and injured more than 10,000 people. The widening confrontation has rattled global energy markets and raised fears of a broader regional conflict.

Advertisement