Iran shuts Hormuz again, accuses US of breaching obligations

Iran has once again tightened its grip on the strategic Strait of Hormuz , accusing the United States of violating a reopening agreement. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) joint military command announced that control over the waterway has returned to "strict management and control" by Iranian armed forces. This comes after a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and Iran's earlier decision to ease restrictions on ship traffic through the strait.

Blockade continuation Trump insists on maintaining US Navy blockade US President Donald Trump has said that the US Navy blockade will "remain in full force" until a comprehensive deal with Iran is finalized. He welcomed Iran's decision to reopen the strait but insisted on maintaining the blockade for ships entering or exiting Iranian ports. This development comes just days before a two-week ceasefire between the United States, Israel, and Iran ends.

Future risks Iran had threatened to close strait again Iran had earlier warned that the Strait of Hormuz could be closed again if the US blockade continued. Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's parliamentary speaker, said passage through the strait would be based on a "designated route" and with Iranian authorization. The strait is a vital chokepoint for global oil and gas supplies, accounting for 20% of such shipments worldwide.

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