Iran refuses to attend US talks in Pakistan

Iran has confirmed it will not participate in the second round of talks with the United States in Pakistan. The decision comes as a setback to efforts to extend a fragile ceasefire nearing its two-week mark. Iranian state media, Islamic Republic News Agency, reported that the absence was due to Washington's "excessive demands, unrealistic expectations, constant shifts in stance, repeated contradictions," and an ongoing US naval blockade of Iranian ports.

US criticism Iran slams US approach to negotiations Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref slammed the US approach to negotiations as "childish" and inconsistent. He accused Washington of seeking a ceasefire and negotiations under pressure, only to adopt a hardliner attitude later. Despite earlier indications that an Iranian delegation would arrive in Pakistan for talks, Tehran's decision not to participate marks a significant change in stance.

Diplomatic preparations White House announces preparation for talks The White House had announced that Vice President JD Vance and other senior officials were preparing to leave for Islamabad. However, Tehran has insisted that no further talks can proceed without a common framework agreement. Iran's deputy foreign minister Saeed Khatibzadeh emphasized that any eventual agreement must uphold Iran's standing under international law.

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Escalating tensions Iran threatens to respond to US naval blockade Iran has accused the US of violating the ceasefire through its naval blockade and has warned that any breach of commitments will receive an appropriate response. The situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains tense as Iran announced its closure and threatened to target any approaching ships. Hundreds of vessels are reportedly stranded at both ends of this strategic waterway, which carries around one-fifth of the world's oil supply.

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