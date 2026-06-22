Iran skips US photo-op, walks out briefly after Trump's threat
What's the story
The first round of high-stakes talks between Iran and the United States in Switzerland hit a snag on Sunday. The meeting was held at the Burgenstock resort under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). However, Iranian officials refused to participate in a planned photo opportunity with US officials, calling it an American "media show," and later walking out of the venue as a protest against US President Donald Trump's threatening military action on Iran.
Rising tensions
Trump threatens military action against Iran
On Sunday, Donald Trump threatened military action against Iran if it didn't rein in Hezbollah. "Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. He warned of a stronger response than last week's actions against Iran.
Walkout details
Iranian delegation walked out of talks
A source told Press TV that the Iranian negotiators had raised objections over Trump's threats. Iranian chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi refused to participate in the photo-op and moved out as US Vice President JD Vance kept watching, standing just meters away from Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif in the same room. However, the first round of talks lasted around 80 minutes and ended with Iran's withdrawal for internal consultations.
Twitter Post
Iranian delegation refused photo-op with US delegation
🇮🇺🇸 Iran REFUSED to Shake Hands or Pose With the U.S. Delegation in Geneva.— Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) June 21, 2026
Per a source close to the negotiating team via Tasnim, the U.S. side and the organizers planned a handshake and joint photo to open the multilateral session.
Ghalibaf and the Iranian team SHUT IT DOWN.… https://t.co/DEhNVaGOVV pic.twitter.com/nkvobO1PCM
Discussion points
US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance
The talks primarily focused on ending the war, securing sanctions relief, and facilitating the release of frozen Iranian funds. The US delegation was led by Vance and included US Special Envoy for Peace Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir joined Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in mediating the quadrilateral talks.
Progress signs
Signs of potential progress from the talks
Despite the walkout, there were signs of potential progress from the talks. An Iranian negotiating team member said that executive procedures for releasing frozen Iranian funds had begun with Qatari participation. A draft concerning waivers on Iranian oil sanctions was also finalized, indicating possible concessions could be made soon. Vance said, "We've seen great progress over the last couple of days in ensuring ceasefire in Lebanon holds," adding, "These kinds of ceasefires are always a little bit messy."