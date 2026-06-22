Iran skips US photo-op, walks out briefly after Trump's threat

Progress signs

Signs of potential progress from the talks

Despite the walkout, there were signs of potential progress from the talks. An Iranian negotiating team member said that executive procedures for releasing frozen Iranian funds had begun with Qatari participation. A draft concerning waivers on Iranian oil sanctions was also finalized, indicating possible concessions could be made soon. Vance said, "We've seen great progress over the last couple of days in ensuring ceasefire in Lebanon holds," adding, "These kinds of ceasefires are always a little bit messy."