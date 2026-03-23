Iran slaps $2M toll on ships crossing Strait of Hormuz
What's the story
Iran has begun charging a toll of $2 million (around ₹18.8 crore) to some vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The decision was announced by Iranian lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the parliament's national security committee, according to state media. He said this new measure is part of what he called a "sovereign regime" in the strait after decades, adding that it reflects Iran's strength and authority.
Diplomatic tensions
Boroujerdi responds to Trump's threat
The toll announcement comes after US President Donald Trump threatened to destroy Iran's power plants if the Strait of Hormuz isn't reopened within 48 hours. Boroujerdi referred to Trump's threat, saying Israel's energy infrastructure could be destroyed "within a day." Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also responded on X, saying the strait is "open to everyone" except adversaries.
Shipping disruption
One-fifth of world's oil supply passes through strait
After Trump's threats, Iran warned it would "completely close" the Strait of Hormuz if attacked. The strait is a key chokepoint for oil and other exports, with one-fifth of the world's oil supply passing through it. However, attacks on ships have nearly halted tanker traffic. Despite this, Tehran claims safe passage for vessels from non-adversarial countries.