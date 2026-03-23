The decision was announced by Iranian lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi

Iran slaps $2M toll on ships crossing Strait of Hormuz

By Snehil Singh 10:11 am Mar 23, 202610:11 am

What's the story

Iran has begun charging a toll of $2 million (around ₹18.8 crore) to some vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The decision was announced by Iranian lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the parliament's national security committee, according to state media. He said this new measure is part of what he called a "sovereign regime" in the strait after decades, adding that it reflects Iran's strength and authority.