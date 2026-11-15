Iran spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei rebukes President Trump's Veterans Day claim
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, pushed back after US President Donald Trump claimed at the Veterans Day ceremony that Iran has been "waging war in America since 1979.
This should have been taken care of a long time ago," Baqaei called this a "deceptive narrative," saying it shifts blame for recent U.S.-Iran tensions and ignores America's own actions.
Baqaei cites US 1953 coup, assassinations
Baqaei pointed to past US involvement in Iran, like the 1953 coup and support for Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq War.
He also mentioned events like the downing of an Iranian passenger plane in 1988, economic sanctions, and high-profile assassinations, including Qassem Soleimani, as proof of what he sees as a long pattern of American aggression.