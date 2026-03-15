Iran war: UAE shuts oil terminal; blasts heard in Dubai

The Middle East conflict has entered its 16th day, with loud blasts heard in Dubai 's Marina and Al Sufouh areas. The United Arab Emirates 's (UAE) Fujairah oil terminal was also shut down after Iranian strikes. In a separate incident, several drones targeted Kuwait's international airport, although no injuries were reported.

Defense response Blasts in Dubai The blasts in Dubai came after successful interceptions by the city's air defense system of incoming missiles and drones from Iran, according to the city's media office. On Saturday, similar interception sounds were heard in central Dubai, while the busy downtown area witnessed similar incidents on Friday. Iran has launched over 1,800 missiles and drones at the UAE, more than any other nation in this conflict.

Escalating conflict Attacks on Gulf energy sites Iran's attacks on the UAE have killed six people and injured 141 others. On Saturday alone, nine ballistic missiles and 33 drones were fired at the UAE. These attacks have also targeted Gulf energy sites from Kuwait to Oman, including Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery and Qatar's Ras Laffan gas processing base.

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Threat issued First threat to UAE On Saturday, Iran issued its first threat to the UAE since the conflict began on February 28. It urged the evacuation of three major ports, which it called "legitimate targets" as they were used by the US for attacks. In Israel, loud booms were heard in Tel Aviv as Iran launched a barrage of missiles.

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