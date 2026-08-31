Iran hits US bases in Jordan after US attack
What's the story
Iran has launched missile and drone strikes on two United States bases in Jordan. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the attacks on the King Hussein and Al Azraq bases, calling it "Punishment of the Aggressor." This comes after a US attack on Larak Island in southern Iran earlier on Sunday. The IRGC claimed that the strikes destroyed technical infrastructure and enemy fighter deployment sites at these bases.
Defense response
No injuries reported at either base
Jordan's military reported that eight missiles were intercepted as they entered the kingdom's airspace.
No injuries were reported at either base, it said.
The IRGC warned that "Aggression and crimes will not solve the enemy's desperation in attempting to weaken the Islamic Republic's control over the Strait of Hormuz, and every attack will be met with even more devastating responses."
They also promised devastating responses to future attacks.
US stance
US defends actions, blames Iran for missile attacks
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) defended its actions, calling them "limited, precise action" to prevent Iranian forces from mining the Strait of Hormuz. They blamed Iran for the missile attacks.
Despite claims of controlling the strait and saying millions of barrels of oil have passed through the waterway under US military protection, attacks on ships continue to be reported almost daily.
Iran continues to assert control over this vital waterway despite reports to the contrary.
Ongoing conflict
Iranian foreign minister dismisses claims of US control over strait
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed claims of US control over the Strait of Hormuz as attempts to manipulate energy markets.
He accused US government elements of using gullible media to influence prices for personal gain and keep [Trump] mired in a losing war, and said Israel-aligned actors also promote war with rosy assessments.
Despite high oil prices impacting inflation in the US and its own fragile economic situation, Tehran remains unfazed by sanctions and military threats from Washington.