Iran strikes fully loaded Kuwait oil tanker in Dubai port

The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has confirmed that its very large crude carrier (VLCC), Al Salmi, was targeted and struck by an Iranian drone at the Dubai Port. The incident occurred around 12:10am on Tuesday in the anchorage area of the port. Dubai authorities later said the blaze was successfully extinguished and all 24 crew members aboard the vessel are reported safe.

Incident response Fire on ship, fears of oil spill The attack resulted in "damage to the vessel's hull and the outbreak of a fire onboard, with a potential oil spill in the surrounding waters," a statement by the KPC read. Emergency response teams are working with relevant authorities to control the situation. It added that a "detailed technical assessment of the damage is underway, and all necessary measures are being taken to safeguard the vessel and mitigate any environmental impact."

Responsibility claimed IRGC claims responsibility for attack The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it used drones and missiles in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes on Iranian industrial sites. The incident comes amid rising tensions in the region, with cross-border strikes intensifying, even as Tehran's consulate general in Mumbai rejected direct talks with the US and announced that demands had been relayed.

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Escalating tensions US crude oil prices cross $100 per barrel The US is seen as trying to balance military pressure with diplomatic outreach to Tehran. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that former President Donald Trump "consistently favors diplomacy" in ongoing discussions with Iran. Meanwhile, US crude oil prices have crossed $100 per barrel for the first time since 2022, driven by the conflict's impact on global energy markets.

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