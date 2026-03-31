Iran strikes fully loaded Kuwait oil tanker in Dubai port
What's the story
The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has confirmed that its very large crude carrier (VLCC), Al Salmi, was targeted and struck by an Iranian drone at the Dubai Port. The incident occurred around 12:10am on Tuesday in the anchorage area of the port. Dubai authorities later said the blaze was successfully extinguished and all 24 crew members aboard the vessel are reported safe.
Incident response
Fire on ship, fears of oil spill
The attack resulted in "damage to the vessel's hull and the outbreak of a fire onboard, with a potential oil spill in the surrounding waters," a statement by the KPC read. Emergency response teams are working with relevant authorities to control the situation. It added that a "detailed technical assessment of the damage is underway, and all necessary measures are being taken to safeguard the vessel and mitigate any environmental impact."
Responsibility claimed
IRGC claims responsibility for attack
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it used drones and missiles in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes on Iranian industrial sites. The incident comes amid rising tensions in the region, with cross-border strikes intensifying, even as Tehran's consulate general in Mumbai rejected direct talks with the US and announced that demands had been relayed.
Escalating tensions
US crude oil prices cross $100 per barrel
The US is seen as trying to balance military pressure with diplomatic outreach to Tehran. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that former President Donald Trump "consistently favors diplomacy" in ongoing discussions with Iran. Meanwhile, US crude oil prices have crossed $100 per barrel for the first time since 2022, driven by the conflict's impact on global energy markets.
Rising violence
Israel strikes Iran's university
The Israeli military has carried out strikes on Imam Hossein University in Tehran, alleging its involvement in advanced weapons development. The Imam Hossein University in Tehran is an institution affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards. The attack on the university further escalates the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel amid rising tensions in the region.