Iran targets US military vessels after ship seizure in Oman

Iran has reportedly launched drone strikes on United States military vessels in the Sea of Oman. This comes after American forces seized an Iranian cargo ship, the Touska, for allegedly breaching a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz. The incident marks a major escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington amid a fragile two-week ceasefire in the region.

Ship seizure US seized Iranian ship after it ignored warnings: Trump The United States military has confirmed that it fired on the Touska as it was heading toward Iran's Bandar Abbas port. President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that US Marines boarded the vessel after it ignored warnings. He said, "Right now, US Marines have custody of the vessel. We have full custody of the ship, and are seeing what's on board."

Ceasefire violation Iran accuses US of violating ceasefire, threatens retaliation Iran's military command, Khatam al-Anbiya, has accused Washington of violating the ceasefire and described the interception as "armed piracy." A spokesperson for Iran's military said US forces fired on the vessel, disabled its navigation system, and deployed personnel on board. "The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond and retaliate against this armed piracy," they said.

Advertisement

Acknowledgment Initial denial from Iran about Touska being seized by US Initially, Iran had denied that their ship Touska had been seized by the US forces. They claimed their naval units forced US forces to retreat. However, they later acknowledged the interception after US confirmation. The ship was reportedly traveling from China to Iran when it was intercepted by American forces.

Advertisement

Diplomatic tensions Doubts over ceasefire's sustainability, talks on hold The developments have raised doubts over the ceasefire's sustainability. Iran has refused to participate in talks proposed by the US, citing ongoing blockade and "excessive demands." Confusion also remains over the US delegation for these talks, with statements about Vice President JD Vance leading discussions in Islamabad later contradicted by Trump. Pakistan, which is mediating these talks, has ramped up security preparations ahead of the planned meeting.