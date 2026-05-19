Iran parliament to vote on $58M bounties on Trump, Netanyahu

Iran's parliament is set to vote on a controversial bill that proposes bounties for the assassination of United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu . The proposed legislation, titled "Counter-Action by the Military and Security Forces of the Islamic Republic," offers €50 million (approximately $58 million) as a reward for killing either leader. The move comes in response to February's strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei .

Justification Iranian lawmakers label Trump, Netanyahu as 'war criminals' Ebrahim Azizi, chair of Iran's national security commission, said Trump and Netanyahu are responsible for Khamenei's death and should be "targeted and subjected to reciprocal action." Mahmoud Nabavian, another member of the commission, also announced that parliament would soon vote on rewards for those who "sends Mr Trump and Netanyahu to hell." Nabavian said threats had also been made against the current Ayatollah, warning that if military attacks on Iran resume, the response would be "devastating."

Hacking group's involvement Iran's cyberwarfare group offers $50 million bounty The warning is the latest in a long line of appeals from Iranian leaders for Trump's assassination, bolstered by private bounty campaigns. One of them, Blood Covenant, stated that it had raised more than $27 million as a reward for his killing. Separately, Iran's state-sponsored cyberwarfare group "Handala" has also offered a $50 million reward for the assassination of Trump and Netanyahu. The group claimed the money would be paid to anyone who takes "actual action" against the two leaders.

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Rising tensions Trump warns Iran as tensions escalate The preparations come as Trump on Sunday warned Iran the "clock is ticking" and they "better get moving fast or there won't be anything left of them." A US official said that there has been no progress in negotiations after Iran forwarded another updated peace proposal to the US. "We are at a very serious place today. The pressure is on them to be responsive in the right way," he told Axios about the new proposal.

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