Iran parliament to vote on $58M bounties on Trump, Netanyahu
What's the story
Iran's parliament is set to vote on a controversial bill that proposes bounties for the assassination of United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The proposed legislation, titled "Counter-Action by the Military and Security Forces of the Islamic Republic," offers €50 million (approximately $58 million) as a reward for killing either leader. The move comes in response to February's strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Justification
Iranian lawmakers label Trump, Netanyahu as 'war criminals'
Ebrahim Azizi, chair of Iran's national security commission, said Trump and Netanyahu are responsible for Khamenei's death and should be "targeted and subjected to reciprocal action." Mahmoud Nabavian, another member of the commission, also announced that parliament would soon vote on rewards for those who "sends Mr Trump and Netanyahu to hell." Nabavian said threats had also been made against the current Ayatollah, warning that if military attacks on Iran resume, the response would be "devastating."
Hacking group's involvement
Iran's cyberwarfare group offers $50 million bounty
The warning is the latest in a long line of appeals from Iranian leaders for Trump's assassination, bolstered by private bounty campaigns. One of them, Blood Covenant, stated that it had raised more than $27 million as a reward for his killing. Separately, Iran's state-sponsored cyberwarfare group "Handala" has also offered a $50 million reward for the assassination of Trump and Netanyahu. The group claimed the money would be paid to anyone who takes "actual action" against the two leaders.
Rising tensions
Trump warns Iran as tensions escalate
The preparations come as Trump on Sunday warned Iran the "clock is ticking" and they "better get moving fast or there won't be anything left of them." A US official said that there has been no progress in negotiations after Iran forwarded another updated peace proposal to the US. "We are at a very serious place today. The pressure is on them to be responsive in the right way," he told Axios about the new proposal.
Deals
Iran's 14-point proposal to US's 5-point plan
Iran's Fars news agency reported earlier on Sunday that the US had submitted a five-point list, which included transferring uranium to Washington and imposing nuclear limits on Tehran. Iran, in turn, proposed a new 14-point plan to end the war. Tehran submitted the letter to Pakistani mediators, who then forwarded the revised plan to US authorities, according to Iranian state media. The text is a revised version of an earlier proposal submitted by Iran, which Trump called "garbage."