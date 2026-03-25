Iran turns back Karachi-bound ship from Strait of Hormuz
What's the story
Iran has reportedly turned back a Karachi-bound vessel, the Selen, from the Strait of Hormuz for not adhering to legal protocols. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy stopped the ship as it lacked permission to pass through the vital waterway. According to Equasis statistics, the vessel, SELEN (IMO: 9208459), is a small feeder containership registered in St. Kitts & Nevis and managed by Exceed Oceanic Trading LLC of Dubai.
Mediation offer
Pakistan offers to mediate US-Iran peace talks
The development comes amid reports that Pakistan has offered to mediate peace talks between the United States and Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that Pakistan was "ready and honored" to facilitate "meaningful and conclusive talks." He added that Pakistan "welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the war in the Middle East."
Diplomatic developments
Talks might be 'indirect' initially
According to News18, Iran will present a written agenda and demands to Pakistan before the discussions begin, and the documents will then be shared with US authorities for consideration. The talks between Iran and the United States might begin as "indirect talks," with representatives from both nations not interacting directly with one another.