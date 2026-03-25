Iran turns back Karachi-bound ship from Strait of Hormuz

The development comes amid reports that Pakistan has offered to mediate peace talks between the United States and Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that Pakistan was "ready and honored" to facilitate "meaningful and conclusive talks." He added that Pakistan "welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the war in the Middle East."

Diplomatic developments

Talks might be 'indirect' initially

According to News18, Iran will present a written agenda and demands to Pakistan before the discussions begin, and the documents will then be shared with US authorities for consideration. The talks between Iran and the United States might begin as "indirect talks," with representatives from both nations not interacting directly with one another.