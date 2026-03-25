LOADING...
Home / News / World News / Iran turns back Karachi-bound ship from Strait of Hormuz
Iran turns back Karachi-bound ship from Strait of Hormuz
The vessel is a small feeder containership

Iran turns back Karachi-bound ship from Strait of Hormuz

By Chanshimla Varah
Mar 25, 2026
04:20 pm
What's the story

Iran has reportedly turned back a Karachi-bound vessel, the Selen, from the Strait of Hormuz for not adhering to legal protocols. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy stopped the ship as it lacked permission to pass through the vital waterway. According to Equasis statistics, the vessel, SELEN (IMO: 9208459), is a small feeder containership registered in St. Kitts & Nevis and managed by Exceed Oceanic Trading LLC of Dubai.

Mediation offer

Pakistan offers to mediate US-Iran peace talks

The development comes amid reports that Pakistan has offered to mediate peace talks between the United States and Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that Pakistan was "ready and honored" to facilitate "meaningful and conclusive talks." He added that Pakistan "welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the war in the Middle East."

Diplomatic developments

Talks might be 'indirect' initially

According to News18, Iran will present a written agenda and demands to Pakistan before the discussions begin, and the documents will then be shared with US authorities for consideration. The talks between Iran and the United States might begin as "indirect talks," with representatives from both nations not interacting directly with one another.

Advertisement