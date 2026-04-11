US, Iran prepared for high-stakes peace talks in Pakistan today

After over six weeks of conflict, the United States and Iran are ready to hold peace talks in Islamabad , Pakistan, on Saturday. The meeting takes place under a fragile two-week ceasefire negotiated by Pakistan, amidst disagreements over its scope and ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon. Thousands have died in the West Asian conflict, and global energy markets have been disrupted due to a key oil route blockage.

Meeting details Venue of talks not confirmed yet The talks are scheduled to start on Saturday morning (Pakistan time) in Islamabad, according to an Al Jazeera report. The Iranian delegation reached Islamabad late Friday night, while US Vice President JD Vance is leading his country's team. Although the venue hasn't been officially confirmed, an AFP report suggests it could be the Serena Hotel in Islamabad.

Delegation and discussions US delegation includes Kushner, Iranian team headed by foreign minister The US delegation includes special envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner. This is the highest-level engagement between the two countries since John Kerry's 2015 nuclear deal negotiations. From Iran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and other security and economic officials are attending. The talks will focus on a 15-point US proposal and a 10-point Iranian counterproposal.

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Key points What could sour talks Ghalibaf has declared that talks with the United States cannot start without a Lebanon ceasefire and the release of Iran's blocked funds abroad. On the other hand, Vance on Thursday warned that the truce will fall through if Iran fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The US and Israel also insist that Lebanon falls outside the scope of the ceasefire. Separately, Trump has also warned Iran not to impose tolls on tankers navigating the critical waterway.

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Mediation efforts Why is Pakistan mediating the talks? Pakistan is mediating the talks due to its strong diplomatic ties with both nations. Iran was the first country to recognize Pakistan after its independence in 1947. The two countries share a 900-kilometer border and have deep historical, cultural, and religious ties. Pakistan also has over 20 million Shia Muslims, the world's second-largest population after Iran.

International support China has also played a role in mediating the talks China has also played a role in mediating the talks. Pakistan's foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, got Beijing's support during a visit in late March. US President Donald Trump said China helped bring Iran to negotiations, a claim backed by Pakistani officials. Islamabad has declared a two-day public holiday for the meeting and is under tight security with armed personnel deployed and traffic diversions in place.