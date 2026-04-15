Iran used Chinese satellite to target US military bases: Report

Iran has reportedly used a Chinese spy satellite to monitor key military sites across the West Asia, including United States bases. The spy satellite, TEE-01B, was built and launched by China's Earth Eye Co. It was purchased by Iran in late 2024. A Financial Times report cites leaked Iranian military documents detailing how Iranian commanders directed the satellite to observe major US military sites.

Surveillance details Satellite captured images of key US military sites The TEE-01B satellite is said to have captured images of Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on March 13, 14, and 15. These images were taken before and after drone and missile strikes on those locations. The satellite also monitored Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan and areas near the US Fifth Fleet base in Manama, Bahrain, and Erbil airport in Iraq.

Ground station access IRGC gained access to commercial ground stations As part of the deal, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was given access to commercial ground stations operated by Emposat, a Beijing-based satellite control and data services provider. This access allowed Iran not only to buy imagery but also possibly operate the satellite system through external infrastructure. The TEE-01B can capture images at roughly half-meter resolution, allowing for greater precision in identifying aircraft, vehicles, and infrastructure changes compared to older Iranian systems.

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Strategic implications Strategic significance of the deal The acquisition of TEE-01B is strategically significant as it enhances Iran's ability to monitor US assets. Nicole Grajewski of Sciences Po noted that the system was "clearly being used for military purposes," while former CIA analyst Jim Lamson said it significantly expanded Iran's monitoring capabilities. The IRGC Aerospace Force agreed in September 2024 to pay around $36.6 million for control over the satellite system, which included technical support and data infrastructure services from a foreign counterparty.

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