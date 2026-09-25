Iran will reopen Hormuz Strait if US lifts oil sanctions
World
Iran says it's not backing down on its nuclear policy, but is open to reopening the Strait of Hormuz if the US lifts oil sanctions, unfreezes Iranian funds, and ends its naval blockade.
This offer comes as Middle East tensions keep rising and the strait remains a major flashpoint between both countries.
Iran insists on uranium enrichment rights
Iran's foreign minister made it clear: before any real talks happen, the US needs to honor its promises first.
Iran also refuses to give up its right to enrich uranium or send enriched uranium abroad, two big things Washington keeps asking for.
Meanwhile, Western countries accuse Iran of aiming for nuclear weapons (which Tehran denies), though officials hint they might dilute its most highly enriched uranium.