'Iran will strike strong blow against attackers': Khamenei warns Trump
What's the story
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that any military action by the United States against Iran would lead to a regional war. US President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Iran about agreeing to a nuclear deal, warning about a "massive armada." "(Trump) regularly says that he brought ships... The Iranian nation shall not be scared by these things, the Iranian people will not be stirred by these threats," Khamenei was quoted as saying by state media.
Military escalation
US bolsters military presence in Middle East
The United States has increased its naval presence in the Middle East, with six destroyers, one aircraft carrier, and three littoral combat ships now deployed. Khamenei was reported as saying, "We are not the initiators and do not want to attack any country, but the Iranian nation will strike a strong blow against anyone who attacks and harasses them." Despite this escalation, Iranian officials have said they are open to "fair" negotiations without limiting Iran's defensive capabilities.
Domestic turmoil
Protests in Iran over economic hardships
The tensions between the US and Iran come amid widespread protests in Iran since December over economic hardships. The protests have since transformed into a major political challenge for the Islamic Republic. Official figures put the death toll at 3,117, but a US-based rights group, the Human Rights Activists in Iran, claims it has verified at least 6,713 deaths. Khamenei has described these protests as "sedition" aimed at attacking governing centers in the country.