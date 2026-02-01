'Iran will strike strong blow against attackers': Khamenei warns Trump

Military escalation

US bolsters military presence in Middle East

The United States has increased its naval presence in the Middle East, with six destroyers, one aircraft carrier, and three littoral combat ships now deployed. Khamenei was reported as saying, "We are not the initiators and do not want to attack any country, but the Iranian nation will strike a strong blow against anyone who attacks and harasses them." Despite this escalation, Iranian officials have said they are open to "fair" negotiations without limiting Iran's defensive capabilities.