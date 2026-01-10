Why Iranian women are lighting cigarettes with Khamenei's burning photos

Amid ongoing protests over Iran 's economic crisis, images of women lighting cigarettes with burning photographs of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei have gone viral on social media. The protests were initially sparked by the sharp devaluation of the rial and rising living costs, but have since morphed into a larger anti-government movement. The demonstrations are being held in several cities, including Tehran, Mashhad, Tabriz, and Qom.

Social defiance Protests challenge social norms, political leadership The women in the images are openly challenging social restrictions and legal prohibitions against smoking in public and burning images of Khamenei. The protests have included chants directly criticizing Khamenei and calls for systemic change. In some areas, residents have banged pots from balconies at night as a form of protest.

Repression response Government crackdown and international condemnation The Iranian government has responded to the protests with a heavy-handed crackdown, shutting down internet and mobile services. Security forces have used force to disperse crowds, resulting in at least 65 deaths and over 2,300 detentions, according to foreign-based human rights organizations. Human rights groups have condemned the government's actions and warned that internet shutdowns hinder documentation of abuses.

Ongoing resistance Women's defiance against hijab laws continues The protests also highlight continued resistance to Iran's discriminatory laws against women. Since Mahsa Amini died in 2022, young women have increasingly appeared in public without hijabs. Despite the introduction of stricter "hijab and chastity" laws in 2024, public attitudes have shifted, with more women willing to defy dress codes.