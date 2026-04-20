Iranian businesswoman nabbed at Los Angeles airport for arms trafficking

Shamim Mafi, a 44-year-old Iranian businesswoman with a US green card, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night. The United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of California charged her with brokering arms deals on behalf of Tehran . Mafi is accused of facilitating sales of Iranian drones, bombs, and millions of rounds of ammunition to Sudan.

Alleged dealings Mafi used Oman-registered company for transactions Mafi is said to have brokered these arms deals while working closely with Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS). Court records show that she used an Oman-registered company, Atlas International Business, for these transactions as recently as 2025. One of the contracts involved over $70 million worth of Iranian-made Mohajer-6 armed drones from Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics.

Conflict involvement Drones sold to Sudan amid civil war The drones and 55,000 bomb fuses were reportedly sold to Sudan's Ministry of Defense amid a bloody civil war that started in 2023. Iran has been repeatedly accused of violating a United Nations arms embargo during this conflict, with Iranian drones being used by government forces. The civil war has resulted in mass casualties and displaced nearly nine million people.

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