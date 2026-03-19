Multiple explosions reported at US military bases in Iraq, Kuwait

Iranian state media reported that suicide drones have struck a United States military base in northern Iraq . The attack resulted in multiple explosions in Erbil, according to Press TV. The same media outlet also reported explosions at another US military base in Kuwait . Al Jazeera reported that one person was killed and several were injured due to an airstrike on a paramilitary base in Iraq.

Defense measures Missiles fired from Iran toward Israel The Israeli Defense Forces also confirmed that missiles were fired from Iran toward Israel. They said their defense systems are currently working to intercept the threat. In related development, the UK's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center reported an incident involving a vessel being hit by an unknown projectile 11 nautical miles east of Khawr Fakkan, UAE.

Maritime incidents Vessel hit by projectile in Qatar The UKMTO also reported another incident four nautical miles east of Ras Laffan, Qatar, where a vessel was hit by an unknown projectile. Although all crew members were reported safe, authorities advised vessels to transit with caution. The third week of the West Asia conflict has seen a significant escalation in attacks from both the US-Israel alliance and Tehran.

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