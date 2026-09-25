Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian denies seeking nuclear weapons, vows inspections
World
Speaking to Fox News on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran is not trying to build nuclear weapons and called such accusations false.
He said Iran will let international inspectors in and plans to reduce its enriched uranium.
Quoting "our martyred, esteemed supreme leader," he added that making nuclear arms is "unholy" according to their religious beliefs.
IAEA struggles, Pezeshkian accuses US
Pezeshkian's remarks come as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) struggles to check up on Iran's nuclear activities, with the issue now at the U.N. Security Council.
He also blamed the US for stirring things up by choosing military action over diplomacy, saying Iran's responses have only been defensive.