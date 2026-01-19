Teen protesters sexually assaulted in custody: Rights group

A 16-year-old boy was reportedly sexually assaulted in custody by security forces in Iran , according to France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network (KHRN). According to a report by The Guardian, the incident occurred during a nationwide uprising in 2022, and detainees reported rapes, beatings, and torture by police. The unrest ensued from Mahsa Amini's custodial death and resulted in the deaths of at least 551 people, according to Norway-based Iran Human Rights.

Abuse claims Allegations of sexual abuse during arrest According to KHRN, two people, including the minor, were detained and sexually abused by riot police in Kermanshah. Rebin Rahmani from KHRN said, "During the transfer, security forces touched their bodies with batons. They beat and applied pressure to the anal area with a baton through the clothing." However, the rights group has not been able to get further information on the current conditions of the individuals, The Guardian reported.

Unrest update Rising death toll and torture reports During the current spate of protests that began on December 28, US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency stated that 3,766 people died and 8,949 other deaths are under investigation. Another Norway-based human rights group, Hengaw, which covers violence against Kurdish people and across Iran, also reported that a pregnant woman was killed after security forces opened fire on protesters. At least one protester has died due to torture in custody during the current unrest.

Advertisement