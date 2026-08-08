'News of martyrdom soon': Reports claim Mojtaba rushed to hospital
What's the story
Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is said to be in a critical condition, according to reports from the opposition-aligned IranWire outlet. The report cites two unnamed sources close to President Masoud Pezeshkian's administration. These sources claim that "rumors that he is in extremely critical condition and could pass away at any moment are circulating widely within the highest levels of the regime." Israeli media are also claiming that he has been rushed to a hospital.
Limited visibility
Mojtaba Khamenei has not made public appearances since taking charge
One of the sources was quoted as saying, "We would not be surprised if we heard news of his martyrdom soon."
Since becoming the supreme leader, Mojtaba has not made any public appearances. Only written statements attributed to him by state media have been released.
He was reportedly injured and possibly deformed during an attack that killed his father, Ali Khamenei.
This has kept him in hiding as he communicates with senior regime figures through intermediaries to avoid being targeted.
Communication challenges
President Pezeshkian confirms difficulties in communication
Days ago, President Masoud Pezeshkian admitted that interaction with Khamenei is currently "very difficult."
Iran International had reported that Pezeshkian was whisked to a secret location in Tehran, shoved into the back seat of a dark car with blacked-out windows and told he was sitting next to Mojtaba but he never actually saw the man.
Sources told Iran International that Khamenei's office agreed to the meeting only after Pezeshkian constantly requested it and threatened to resign.
Meeting
The president has requested another meeting
The supreme leader had also allegedly declined to meet in his official residence, as is customary.
Instead, the president was taken to a secret location, removed from his security convoy, and placed in the back of a commercial car.
Pezeshkian was allegedly irritated by the circumstance and asked aides if the man beside him was even Khamenei.
Since then, the president has requested another meeting, this time in person at the leader's residence. The request has been rejected.