'News of martyrdom soon': Reports claim Mojtaba rushed to hospital 

One of the sources was quoted as saying, "We would not be surprised if we heard news of his martyrdom soon."

Since becoming the supreme leader, Mojtaba has not made any public appearances. Only written statements attributed to him by state media have been released.

He was reportedly injured and possibly deformed during an attack that killed his father, Ali Khamenei.

This has kept him in hiding as he communicates with senior regime figures through intermediaries to avoid being targeted.