US missiles strike Iranian tanker near Kharg Island: Report
What's the story
An Iranian tanker was reportedly struck by United States forces on Saturday, close to the strategic oil export hub of Kharg Island in the Gulf. The semi-official Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that four US missiles targeted the vessel at Kharg Island's anchorage. Local sources confirmed to Tasnim that there were no casualties and the crew is being evacuated.
Unconfirmed reports
No official confirmation on the incident yet
However, there has been no official confirmation from Iranian authorities or the United States Central Command regarding the incident.
The attack comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US over oil exports.
President Donald Trump had earlier expressed interest in Kharg Island, but later backed off from military action days before a June 17 agreement to end hostilities.
Economic impact
Attack adds pressure to Iran's oil industry and economy
The US blockade on Iranian ports has further strained the country's economy, which is already struggling due to the naval blockade.
This move came after Iran shut the Strait of Hormuz, a major global oil supply route.
The attack on Kharg Island would only add more pressure to Iran's oil industry and its economy, which is already lurching under a US naval blockade.