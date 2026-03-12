The attack occurred in a ship-to-ship transfer area

Iraq shuts all oil terminals after port attack

Mar 12, 2026

Iraq has suspended operations at all its oil ports following an attack at the Basra port, which left one dead. The incident occurred in a ship-to-ship transfer area and was confirmed by Farhan al-Fartousi, director-general of the General Company for Ports of Iraq. He said it was still unclear whether the vessel was targeted by a drone or missile.