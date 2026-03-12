LOADING...
The attack occurred in a ship-to-ship transfer area

Iraq shuts all oil terminals after port attack

By Mudit Dube
Mar 12, 2026
11:29 am
What's the story

Iraq has suspended operations at all its oil ports following an attack at the Basra port, which left one dead. The incident occurred in a ship-to-ship transfer area and was confirmed by Farhan al-Fartousi, director-general of the General Company for Ports of Iraq. He said it was still unclear whether the vessel was targeted by a drone or missile.

Rescue operations

Rescue teams were able to recover 1 body

In the aftermath of the attack, rescue teams were able to recover one body and assist 38 others. Al-Fartousi confirmed that while commercial ports in Iraq remain operational, oil terminals have been shut down. This incident is part of a series of attacks on oil infrastructure amid ongoing tensions in the region.

Regional conflict

Attack part of series of attacks on oil infrastructure

The attack on the Basra port is a continuation of assaults on oil infrastructure amid continuing regional tensions. The incident was the latest in a series of attacks on oil infrastructure. It remained unclear whether the vessel was targeted by a drone or missile.

