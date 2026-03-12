Iraq shuts all oil terminals after port attack
What's the story
Iraq has suspended operations at all its oil ports following an attack at the Basra port, which left one dead. The incident occurred in a ship-to-ship transfer area and was confirmed by Farhan al-Fartousi, director-general of the General Company for Ports of Iraq. He said it was still unclear whether the vessel was targeted by a drone or missile.
Rescue operations
In the aftermath of the attack, rescue teams were able to recover one body and assist 38 others. Al-Fartousi confirmed that while commercial ports in Iraq remain operational, oil terminals have been shut down. This incident is part of a series of attacks on oil infrastructure amid ongoing tensions in the region.
Regional conflict
Attack part of series of attacks on oil infrastructure
