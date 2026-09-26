Iraq seeks US exemption from ban on Iranian airlines
World
Iraq is asking the US for an exemption from its ban on Iranian airlines, a move that's currently blocking flights at key airports like Najaf.
This travel freeze has made life tough for Iraqis who need to visit Iran for medical care, education, or religious trips.
The Iraqi government says restoring these flights is urgent for people's everyday needs.
Iraq and UAE halt Iranian flights
US sanctions forced both Iraq and the United Arab Emirates to halt Iranian flights, leaving many travelers stranded or facing long road journeys instead.
With strong ties between Iraq and Iran, Baghdad is working hard to get flights running again and ease the pressure on students, patients, and pilgrims who rely on them.