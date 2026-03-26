IRGC Navy chief, responsible for Hormuz chokehold, killed 

Israel has claimed that the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, Alireza Tangsiri, has been killed in a strike in Bandar Abbas, adjacent to the Strait of Hormuz. He was responsible for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, an official told The Times of Israel. However, the report is yet to be verified by Iranian authorities.

Strategic impact Tangsiri was responsible for overseeing Iranian maritime operations The Israeli official claimed that Tangsiri was killed in a targeted strike on Bandar Abbas, which is a key naval hub for Iran. The city houses the headquarters of the IRGC Navy. As one of the most senior military figures overseeing Iranian maritime operations, Tangsiri was responsible for activities in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global oil shipments.

Energy security Iran's 'toll booth' system raises global energy concerns Iran has tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz by formalizing its authority over the key maritime corridor. Industry analysts say Tehran has introduced a "toll booth" system requiring some vessels to submit cargo manifests and crew information to the IRGC. This practice has raised concerns about global energy supplies, as Brent crude traded at $104 on Thursday, over 40% higher since conflict began.

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Nations 5 won't face blockade in Hormuz: Iran This week, it said it will not block vessels from five friendly nations, including India, in the Strait of Hormuz. The other four countries are Russia, China, Pakistan and Iraq. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that many shipowners and countries have contacted Iran to ensure their vessels' safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. "For some...that we consider friendly, or in cases where we have decided to do so for other reasons, our...forces have provided safe passage," Araghchi said.

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