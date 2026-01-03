FBI foils 'ISIS-inspired' teen's New Year's Eve attack in US

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced on Friday that it thwarted a potential terrorist attack planned for New Year's Eve in North Carolina. The suspect, 18-year-old Christian Sturdivant from Mint Hill, was reportedly arrested on December 31 after months of investigation. According to the FBI, Sturdivant had been under their radar since January 2022, when he was still a minor, and was allegedly inspired by ISIS to carry out his plan.

Attack blueprint Sturdivant's plans and arrest details Sturdivant had planned to use knives and hammers in his attack on a local grocery store and fast food joint. He was arrested after communicating with undercover law enforcement officers who posed as ISIS collaborators. In a press briefing, US Attorney Russ Ferguson described the attack as "very well-planned," adding that Sturdivant was "preparing for jihad" and "innocent people were going to die."

Radicalization process Sturdivant's radicalization and planned targets Despite being barred from the internet since 2022, Sturdivant started posting pro-ISIS videos on TikTok beginning December 18. He was under constant surveillance by authorities in the weeks leading up to his arrest. A hand-written document titled The New Year's Eve Attack 2026 was found in Sturdivant's bedroom trash can and included a section labeled, "martyrdom Op," New York Post reported, citing court papers.