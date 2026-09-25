Islamabad locked down before Imran Khan supporters' October 4 protest
World
Pakistan is on edge ahead of a big protest planned by former prime minister Imran Khan's supporters on October 4.
The government has locked down Islamabad with metal spikes and shipping containers, aiming to keep things under control.
Tensions are high, and this protest has become a major flashpoint in the country's politics.
Imran Khan jailed, sisters arrested
Authorities have arrested Khan's sisters for allegedly threatening public order, and there are reports of PTI leaders being abducted at gunpoint.
Hospitals in Islamabad are on alert just in case things get out of hand.
Meanwhile, Khan remains in jail with reported health issues, while his party is demanding general elections within six to eight months and the release of political prisoners.