Israel alerts US to possible Iranian drone threat against Trump
Israel has tipped off the US about a possible Iranian plan to target President Donald Trump with drones carrying explosives.
Mossad shared this intelligence with the CIA, and it also points to threats against other top US officials.
The warning has sparked tighter security and some fast diplomatic moves.
US officials relocated, Iran talks shifted
After the alert, key officials like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent were moved from his Georgetown home to a secure military base, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio was moved to secure military housing.
President Donald Trump's public appearances have been cut back, with extra security now in place.
The threat has even led to a shakeup in Iran negotiations: President Donald Trump recently pulled Vice President JD Vance from the negotiations with Iran, signaling a shift in strategy.