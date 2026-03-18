Israel claims Iran's intelligence minister Ismail Khatib has been killed 

Israel on Wednesday said that Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib has been killed in an airstrike. "On this day, significant surprises are expected across all arenas that will escalate the war we are conducting against Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon," Defense Minister Israel Katz said. He added that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and he had authorized the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to target any senior Iranian official based on actionable intelligence without needing further approval.

Policy statement 'No 1 in Iran has immunity' Katz said Israel is in a decisive phase of its operations, having recently eliminated senior regime figures such as Iran's "de facto leader Ali Larijani and Basij head Gholamreza Soleimani." He emphasized that "Israel's policy is clear and unequivocal: no one in Iran has immunity, and everyone is a target."

Confirmation Khatib was appointed in 2021 Khatib had been appointed intelligence minister in 2021 and was considered close to the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who is also reported to have been injured in earlier attacks. In November, before the eruption of mass protests in the Islamic Republic, Khatib warned of "conditions for the emergence of public discontent" and informed a Security Council meeting that "the enemy is trying to harm Supreme Leader Khamenei."

Advertisement