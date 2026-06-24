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Home / News / World News / Israel deliberately targeting Palestinian children in Gaza: UN inquiry 
Israel deliberately targeting Palestinian children in Gaza: UN inquiry 
The report was released by the UN independent international commission of inquiry

Israel deliberately targeting Palestinian children in Gaza: UN inquiry 

By Chanshimla Varah
Jun 24, 2026
06:03 pm
What's the story

An independent United Nations inquiry has accused Israel of continuing to commit genocide by deliberately targeting Palestinian children in Gaza. The report, released by the UN independent international commission of inquiry, found that around 30% of people killed by Israeli forces are children. This is the second such report from the commission, which had previously accused Israel of genocide in September.

Accusations detailed

Netanyahu wanted by ICC for war crimes

The earlier report had also accused Israeli officials, including the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, of inciting these acts. Notably, Netanyahu is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes. The Israeli mission in Geneva has dismissed the commission's findings as a "libelous sham." Despite fierce opposition from Israel, several legal and rights experts, including UN investigators and organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have concluded that Israel is intent on destroying Palestinians.

Targeted attacks

Palestinian children deliberately targeted, killed: Report

The UN commission's report highlights that Palestinian children were deliberately targeted and killed during the conflict, even after a ceasefire was declared in October 2025. The commission said that it believed children were targeted collectively because Israeli security forces perceived the civilian population as a whole to be associated with Hamas and other armed groups. The report also noted that Israeli forces continued to use high-payload munitions in densely populated areas despite rising child casualties.

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Health consequences

Israeli attacks on healthcare, blockades worsen situation for children

The report also detailed how conditions imposed by Israel on Gaza, such as widespread attacks and blockades, severely affected children's health and development. It said these actions resulted in preventable deaths and trauma among children. It said attacks on healthcare facilities also impacted newborns' survival rates and increased miscarriages. The inquiry also found nearly all children in Gaza are reported to need psychological support due to the ongoing conflict.

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