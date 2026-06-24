Israel deliberately targeting Palestinian children in Gaza: UN inquiry 

Targeted attacks

Palestinian children deliberately targeted, killed: Report

The UN commission's report highlights that Palestinian children were deliberately targeted and killed during the conflict, even after a ceasefire was declared in October 2025. The commission said that it believed children were targeted collectively because Israeli security forces perceived the civilian population as a whole to be associated with Hamas and other armed groups. The report also noted that Israeli forces continued to use high-payload munitions in densely populated areas despite rising child casualties.