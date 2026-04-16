Israel, Lebanon have agreed to 10-day ceasefire: Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire. The announcement came after what he termed "excellent conversations" with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST," he wrote on Truth Social.
Diplomatic breakthrough
Ceasefire follows historic talks in Washington
He added, "It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let's, GET IT DONE!" The ceasefire announcement comes after he announced that leaders of Israel and Lebanon will hold talks on Thursday, their first communication in 34 years. While there has been no immediate confirmation from Israel or Hezbollah, Trump's statement suggests that backchannel diplomacy may have made progress.
Regional impact
Iran pushes for permanent ceasefire across conflict zones
Ahead of the ceasefire announcement, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stressed the importance of a ceasefire in Lebanon. He told his Lebanese counterpart, Nabih Berri, that "For us, a ceasefire in Lebanon is just as important as a ceasefire in Iran." Ghalibaf said Tehran has been pushing for a permanent ceasefire across all conflict zones, including Lebanon.
War
Iranians 'have never forgotten our Lebanese brothers'
Ghalibaf headed the Iranian delegation at the first US-Iran meetings in Pakistan over the weekend that ended without a deal. Tehran has long stated that a two-week ceasefire between it and Washington that ends on Wednesday must apply to Lebanon as well, something the US and Israel have said is not part of the deal. Ghalibaf told Berri that the Iranians "have never forgotten our Lebanese brothers and consider them to be among us."
Crisis deepens
Humanitarian crisis deepens in Lebanon
Lebanon became embroiled in the US-Israel war on Iran on March 2, when Hezbollah resumed attacks on Israel. The group retaliated for Israel's killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and alleged ceasefire violations by Israel since November 2024. Israeli attacks have since killed over 2,000 people in Lebanon and displaced more than 1.2 million others.