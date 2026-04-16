Israel, Lebanon have agreed to 10-day ceasefire: Trump

United States President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire. The announcement came after what he termed "excellent conversations" with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST," he wrote on Truth Social.

Diplomatic breakthrough Ceasefire follows historic talks in Washington He added, "It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let's, GET IT DONE!" The ceasefire announcement comes after he announced that leaders of Israel and Lebanon will hold talks on Thursday, their first communication in 34 years. While there has been no immediate confirmation from Israel or Hezbollah, Trump's statement suggests that backchannel diplomacy may have made progress.

Regional impact Iran pushes for permanent ceasefire across conflict zones Ahead of the ceasefire announcement, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stressed the importance of a ceasefire in Lebanon. He told his Lebanese counterpart, Nabih Berri, that "For us, a ceasefire in Lebanon is just as important as a ceasefire in Iran." Ghalibaf said Tehran has been pushing for a permanent ceasefire across all conflict zones, including Lebanon.

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War Iranians 'have never forgotten our Lebanese brothers' Ghalibaf headed the Iranian delegation at the first US-Iran meetings in Pakistan over the weekend that ended without a deal. Tehran has long stated that a two-week ceasefire between it and Washington that ends on Wednesday must apply to Lebanon as well, something the US and Israel have said is not part of the deal. Ghalibaf told Berri that the Iranians "have never forgotten our Lebanese brothers and consider them to be among us."

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