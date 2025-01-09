Israel to conceal soldiers' identities amid probe into war crimes
What's the story
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has introduced new media guidelines to protect the identities of its military personnel.
The rules, which require hiding the names and faces of most active and reserve soldiers, were announced on Wednesday,
The move came after a former Israeli soldier was accused of war crimes by a pro-Palestinian non-governmental organization (NGO), the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), in Brazil.
Accusations detailed
Former Israeli soldier accused of war crimes
The former Israeli soldier, who recently returned to Israel, was accused by the HRF of being involved in "demolitions of civilian homes in Gaza during a systematic campaign of destruction."
Speaking in an audio interview with Kan, the soldier claimed that he was wrongfully accused of murdering "thousands of children" based on a 500-page document that included his picture in uniform.
Protection measures
New guidelines aim to protect Israeli military personnel
Israeli military spokesperson Nadav Shoshani said the new media guidelines aim to shield Israeli military personnel from incidents involving "anti-Israel activists around the world."
According to these rules, soldiers of the rank of colonel and below can only be filmed from behind with their faces obscured, and only their first initial can be used.
The protocols apply to all combat zones, and soldiers can't be linked to specific operations during interviews.
Public reaction
Case sparks public outcry and concerns in Israel
The case has sparked a public outcry from several Israeli leaders. Opposition leader Yair Lapid called it a "monumental political failure," while Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar called it a part of a "systematic and anti-Semitic campaign."
A group of Israeli soldiers' mothers raised concerns over legal risks for their children due to "malicious actors worldwide."
The HRF has also targeted Israeli soldiers visiting other countries like Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Chile.