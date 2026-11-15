Israeli airstrike kills Hamas commander Samir Abu Younis in Gaza
An Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, killed Samir Abu Younis, a top Hamas commander, while injuring several others nearby.
The strike happened while he was traveling on a street in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis and was confirmed by both Israeli officials and local medics.
This comes even though there is technically a cease-fire in place.
Cease-fire leaves at least 1,605 dead
The cease-fire, set up on October 10, 2025 by the US Egypt, and Qatar, was supposed to end the fighting.
But with big issues like disarmament and troop withdrawal still unresolved, violence hasn't really stopped: at least 1,600 Palestinians and five Israeli soldiers have died since then.
This latest strike just shows how shaky the peace really is right now.