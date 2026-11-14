Israeli drone strike in Jabaliya kills 2 alleged Hamas militants
An Israeli drone strike hit Jabaliya near Gaza City, killing two people who the Israeli military says were Hamas militants.
Several others were injured, and Gaza's Health Ministry says women and children make up around half the dead.
Even though a ceasefire was agreed over a year ago, fighting between Israel and Hamas has never really stopped: at least 1,600 Palestinians have died since then.
Oil tankers hit mines near Hormuz
In a separate incident, three oil tankers caught fire after hitting naval mines near the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian state TV, citing statements from the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and the Iranian Navy, reported these attacks.
The US blockade has already put serious pressure on Iran's economy.