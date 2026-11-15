Israel's PM-designate Eisenkot calls Benjamin Netanyahu unity bid 'media stunt'
Gadi Eisenkot, Israel's prime minister-designate and Yasher Party leader, is pushing back against Benjamin Netanyahu's call for a unity government.
Eisenkot dismissed it as a "media stunt" and accused Netanyahu of trying to divide people, especially by spreading unfounded claims about Arab parties and running what he called a "racist and aggressive campaign" against Arab Israelis.
Eisenkot demands Likud distance from extremists
Eisenkot says he'll only work with Netanyahu's Likud party if they agree to his principles and distance themselves from extremists.
He's stressing the need for leadership that represents all Israelis, not just some, especially after recent tensions between Arab leaders and the current government.
For context, Arab citizens make up over 20% of Israel's population, but have been subjected to a racist and aggressive campaign of delegitimisation.