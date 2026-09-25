Ivanka Trump, Arabella front row at Donald Trump's Xi meeting
Ivanka Trump showed up in the front row at her father Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington, bringing her daughter Arabella along.
They sat ahead of top officials such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, making it a real family moment alongside Vice-President JD Vance and his wife Usha.
Arabella sang in Mandarin for Xi
Arabella's connection with President Xi got attention again: she first sang a song in Mandarin for Xi back in 2017, a language she had been learning for several years, including with a Chinese nanny and at her school in New York City.
The Trumps and Kushners keep that cultural vibe going by celebrating Chinese New Year, something Ivanka once said she always looked forward to.
Jared Kushner remains involved in diplomacy
While Ivanka keeps things low-key these days, her husband Jared Kushner is still involved in diplomacy.
As Trump prepped for a state dinner with Xi, he praised the Chinese leader online and described Xi as "strong, vibrant, and fit - Better than ever" while also writing "Madam Xi, of course, BEAUTIFUL!"