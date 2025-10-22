Jaish launches online Jihad course for women, with ₹500 fee

The Pakistan-based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has launched an online training program named "Tufat al-Muminat" to recruit women for its new women's wing, Jamat ul-Muminat, a report by the Hindustan Times said, quoting people familiar with the matter. The 40-minute daily sessions will start on November 8 and will be conducted by JeM chief Masood Azhar 's sisters, Sadiya Azhar and Samaira Azhar. Each participant is required to pay a "donation" of ₹500 (500 Pakistani rupees).

Recruitment strategy Course to indoctrinate women into jihad The course intends to "indoctrinate and recruit" women into JeM's female brigade through lessons on jihad and religion. "Women family members of JeM leaders...will teach participants about their duties from the perspective of jihad and Islam," one of the officials was quoted as saying. The development comes after Masood announced the formation of the women's wing Jamat ul-Muminat on October 8 in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

Leadership structure Who are the members of Jamat ul-Muminat Sadiya, whose husband, Yusuf Azhar, was killed in "Operation Sindoor," has been appointed as the head of Jamat ul-Muminat. Other members include Masood's other sister, Safia, and Afreera Farooq, wife of Pulwama attack conspirator Umar Farooq. The recruitment drive is focused on wives of commanders and economically vulnerable women studying at JeM centers in Bahawalpur, Karachi, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Haripur, and Mansehra.