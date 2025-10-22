What triggered anti-immigrant protests in Dublin 

A massive protest turned violent in Dublin, Ireland , after a 10-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted. The incident took place at the Citywest Hotel, which is currently housing asylum seekers. A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with the assault and is believed to be an asylum seeker himself, who requested a Romanian interpreter in court. However, Al Jazeera reported that neither his nationality nor ethnicity has been confirmed by authorities.

Victim's status Alleged victim was in state care at time of incident The alleged victim was reportedly in state care at the time of the incident. Ireland's child and family agency, Tusla, said she had "absconded" while she was on a recreational trip with staff in the city center, after which she was reported missing. Tusla stated that she remained in contact with workers by phone but did not reveal her location.

Protest escalation Protest attended by between 500 and 2,000 people The protest was attended by between 500 and 2,000 people who clashed with police and threw bottles and fireworks. They also held signs reading "Irish lives matter." The situation escalated when protesters set a police van on fire after officers used pepper spray to drive the crowd away from the hotel complex. Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin called the incident "extremely serious and deeply concerning." He also acknowledged "the concern, anger and worry of many people" over the alleged assault.

Official reaction Justice Minister condemns violence as 'thuggery' Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan condemned the violence as "thuggery" and promised a strong response from police. He said, "The weaponizing of a crime by people who wish to sow dissent in our society is not unexpected," adding, "Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our democracy. Violence is not." Six people were arrested during the protests for their violent actions against officers.