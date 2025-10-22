Shots fired outside Serbian parliament; 1 person injured
Shots were fired outside the Serbian parliament building, followed by a fire inside a tent, in Belgrade on Wednesday. A video posted by local media outlet NOVA showed armed security officers approaching a large tent outside the parliament. The tent was one of several set up this year by supporters of President Aleksandar Vucic during anti-government protests.
Serbian police had clashed with anti-government protestors who were demanding early elections and the ending of Vučić's 12-year term earlier this June. Scores of riot police personnel were deployed to government buildings as demonstrators threw bottles, rocks, and flares in the center of Belgrade. At the time, Vučić claimed the protestors were attempting to overthrow the state. "They wanted to topple Serbia, and they have failed," he wrote on his Instagram page.
The source of the shots and the cause of the fire remain unclear. However, local reports say one person was injured in the incident. N1 TV reported that a 57-year-old man was shot and is now in stable condition. Another video on X showed a man lying on the ground with his hands behind his back, surrounded by police officers.
🇷🇸 Arson and gunfire were reported outside the Serbian parliament in Belgrade. President Aleksandar Vučić has labeled the incident a terrorist attack.#Serbia #Serbian #Belgrade pic.twitter.com/0BR5SvrJp0— ResistEye (@ResistEye) October 22, 2025