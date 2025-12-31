Jaishankar hands over Modi's condolence letter to Khaleda Zia's son 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has conveyed India's condolences to Bangladesh on the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. He handed over a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Zia's son, Tarique Rehman, in Dhaka. "The Government of India recognized her contribution to democracy and expressed optimism to strengthen ties following democratic transition in Bangladesh through the upcoming election (Feb 2026)," Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah said.

Funeral preparations Zia's body reaches residence for final respects Meanwhile, Zia's body has reached her Gulshan residence, Firoza, where family members and close relatives paid their last respects. The funeral prayer will be held at 2:00pm on Manik Mia Avenue at the South Plaza of Bangladesh's National Parliament Building. Bangladesh has declared a public holiday and a three-day state mourning period in honor of Zia. The funeral is expected to be attended by senior representatives from several South Asian countries, including Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Maldives.

Mourning observances BNP announces mourning period, world leaders pay tribute The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced a seven-day mourning period with black flags hoisted at all party offices. Condolence books have been opened at various BNP offices and Zia's residence. The United Nations and European Union also expressed their condolences, with the US Embassy in Dhaka highlighting Zia's role in shaping Bangladesh's modern history.