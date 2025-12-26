A spray-like liquid was also used in the attack, said officials

Japan: 14 injured in stabbing, liquid spray attack at factory

Dec 26, 2025

At least 14 people were injured in a stabbing and liquid spray attack at a rubber factory in Japan's Shizuoka prefecture on Friday. The incident was reported around 4:30pm (local time) when authorities received a call from the factory in Mishima that five or six people had been stabbed by someone. However, Tomoharu Sugiyama, an official of the city's firefighting department, later confirmed that 14 people were being transported for treatment by the emergency services personnel.