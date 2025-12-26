Japan: 14 injured in stabbing, liquid spray attack at factory
What's the story
At least 14 people were injured in a stabbing and liquid spray attack at a rubber factory in Japan's Shizuoka prefecture on Friday. The incident was reported around 4:30pm (local time) when authorities received a call from the factory in Mishima that five or six people had been stabbed by someone. However, Tomoharu Sugiyama, an official of the city's firefighting department, later confirmed that 14 people were being transported for treatment by the emergency services personnel.
Investigation underway
Suspect in custody following attack at Mishima factory
The emergency call from the factory also reportedly mentioned that a "spray-like liquid" was used during the attack. Meanwhile, Japanese media reports stated that a suspect had been taken into custody following the incident. However, details about the motive behind this shocking attack remain unclear as investigations are still underway.