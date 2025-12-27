Japan: 2 dead, 26 injured in massive highway pile-up
A deadly chain-reaction crash involving 67 vehicles on the Kan-etsu Expressway in Gunma Prefecture, Japan, has left two people dead and 26 others injured. The accident took place late Friday as many were traveling for the New Year holidays. The incident was triggered by a collision between two trucks amid heavy snowfall in Minakami town, about 160km northwest of Tokyo, according to reports in local media.
The initial truck collision blocked parts of the expressway, preventing vehicles from stopping on the slippery, icy surface. This led to a pile-up of dozens of cars and trucks. A major fire broke out at one end of the crash site, engulfing about 20 vehicles and completely destroying some. Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before it was extinguished roughly seven hours later.
Among the victims was a 77-year-old woman from Tokyo who died while riding in a passenger car. Police also recovered a charred body from the driver's seat of a truck that was burned out in the fire. Of the 26 people injured, five were reported to be in serious condition.
At the time of the accident, weather authorities had issued warnings for heavy snowfall in the region. The crash occurred as many people were traveling for the New Year and end-of-year holidays, a peak period for road traffic across Japan. Sections of the Kan-etsu Expressway remained closed on Saturday as police continued their investigation and crews worked to clear debris and clean the roadway.