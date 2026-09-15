Japan's centenarian population surpasses 100,000 mark for 1st time

The majority of Japan's centenarians are women, who make up 88% or 94,298 of the total.

Health Minister Kenichiro Ueno expressed his delight at these figures, saying, "I am very pleased that so many people are remaining active and healthy for so long."

The country is home to some of the oldest people in the world, including Fuyo Kishimoto (114) from Kyoto and Hikaru Kato (112) from Kumamoto.