Japan's centenarian population surpasses 100,000 mark for 1st time
What's the story
Japan has broken a new record in its long-standing tradition of longevity. For the first time, the number of people aged 100 or older has crossed the 100,000 mark. The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare confirmed that as of September this year, there are 107,677 centenarians in Japan. This is an increase of nearly 8,000 from last year and marks the 56th consecutive year of growth in this age group.
Gender statistics
Majority of centenarians are women
The majority of Japan's centenarians are women, who make up 88% or 94,298 of the total.
Health Minister Kenichiro Ueno expressed his delight at these figures, saying, "I am very pleased that so many people are remaining active and healthy for so long."
The country is home to some of the oldest people in the world, including Fuyo Kishimoto (114) from Kyoto and Hikaru Kato (112) from Kumamoto.
Longevity factors
Average life expectancy is 84 years
Japan is known for its longevity, with an average life expectancy of 84 years in 2024, according to the World Bank.
This is five years longer than the average in the United States. Factors contributing to this include healthy diets and a good healthcare system.
Despite long working hours in cities, some Japanese people embrace the philosophy of "ikigai," which encourages finding value and joy in life.
Economic impact
Economic impact of aging population
However, the aging population is putting a strain on Japan's economy.
The country now spends heavily on pensions and elderly care as one-third of its 123 million residents receive public pensions.
The government has asked for about ¥33.7 trillion ($218 billion) for pensions and medical care in next fiscal year's budget.
There are also concerns about who will take care of this growing elderly population as Japan's fertility rate continues to decline.
Workforce shortage
Recruiting foreign care workers
To address the shortage of healthcare workers needed for elderly care, Japan has started recruiting more foreign care workers.
The number of such workers under a skilled-worker visa program reached about 66,000 last year. The government plans to increase this number to 160,700 under existing and new programs.
Japan's experience with extreme longevity is a preview of demographic challenges that other countries like South Korea and Singapore may soon face.