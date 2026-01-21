Jeffrey Archer to retire after 31st novel, 'Adam and Eve' 

Bestselling author Jeffrey Archer has announced that his next book, Adam and Eve, will be his final one. The novel will be published in English in October, 50 years after his debut book Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less was released. HarperCollins describes the book as "a powerful story which weaves together love, betrayal and the stark realities of a world at war."

Author's statement Archer reflects on his writing journey In a statement, the 85-year-old author said he realized Adam and Eve would be his last novel while writing its first draft. He said, "At the age of 85 I could never hope to equal it again." Despite this being his last full-length novel, Archer hinted he may continue writing short stories.

Career highlights Archer's literary career and public controversies Archer has sold over 300 million books worldwide since his debut in 1976. His most popular work, Kane and Abel (1979), sold over 34 million copies and was reprinted more than 130 times. However, despite his commercial success, he never won over critics completely. As The Guardian noted, Robert McCrum once described reading an Archer book as risking "being assaulted by a hectic claque of cliche."

Controversial life Archer's political career and legal troubles Archer's literary career was often overshadowed by his controversial public life. He was elected as a Conservative MP in 1969 but resigned in 1974 after losing money in a fraudulent investment scheme. In 1986, he resigned as the Conservative Party's deputy chair after the Daily Star reported he'd paid a sex-worker for sex, which Archer denied. He paid her £2,000 to help escape media attention. Later, he successfully sued the Daily Star newspaper for defamation and received £5,00,000 in damages.

