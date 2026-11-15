Judge blocks Donald Trump overhaul of East Potomac Golf Links

The legal fight started in February when local golfers and groups like the D.C. Preservation League argued that Trump's project would make the course too expensive and less accessible for everyday players.

They're worried it'll lose its open-to-all vibe and historic character.

Meanwhile, government officials said they needed to close it due to lease issues and safety concerns, but the judge questioned whether those reasons really held up.

There's also an investigation coming into how officials handled things behind the scenes.