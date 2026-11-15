Judge blocks Donald Trump overhaul of East Potomac Golf Links
A federal judge just put the brakes on Donald Trump's plans to overhaul East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, D.C.
Judge Ana Reyes issued a restraining order Saturday, blocking the historic course from closing as planned this Sunday.
Trump wanted to turn the public course into a championship-level venue, but for now, everything's on pause.
D.C. groups contest course overhaul
The legal fight started in February when local golfers and groups like the D.C. Preservation League argued that Trump's project would make the course too expensive and less accessible for everyday players.
They're worried it'll lose its open-to-all vibe and historic character.
Meanwhile, government officials said they needed to close it due to lease issues and safety concerns, but the judge questioned whether those reasons really held up.
There's also an investigation coming into how officials handled things behind the scenes.