Judge halts Trump's White House above-ground ballroom construction 

A United States judge has temporarily halted the above-ground construction of President Donald Trump 's proposed White House ballroom. The ruling was made by Judge Richard Leon, who said that Congress must approve the project. He also accused Trump of trying to bypass a previous court order by reclassifying the plans as essential for national security. "National security is not a blank cheque to proceed with otherwise unlawful activity," Leon wrote in his ruling.

Project disputes National Trust for Historic Preservation's lawsuit The National Trust for Historic Preservation had previously sued the White House over the ballroom project, arguing that it started without proper approvals. The lawsuit claimed violations of law by not filing plans with the National Capital Planning Commission or seeking environmental assessments. The proposed ballroom has since expanded from a 500-person capacity to accommodate 1,350 guests.

Project funding Project to cost $400 million, privately funded President Trump has defended the project, saying it is on budget and ahead of schedule. He criticized the judge for trying to stop future leaders from having a safe and secure "large scale Meeting Place." The White House said the project would cost $400 million and be privately funded. However, some of this money may go toward funding another controversial Trump proposal: a 250-foot victory arch in Washington, D.C., which has received preliminary approval despite public opposition.

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